COVID by the numbers: 501 new cases reported in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 501 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Friday. The Health Department received one new death certificate since Friday for an unvaccinated man in his 50s. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic has now grown to 890.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 208 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 92% rate with 25 staffed beds available.

There are 288 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

76 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 85% capacity with 19 beds available.

There are four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report and all of which are adults.

Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 98,989.

