COVID cases surge, as do crowds at Omaha testing site

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the number of new COVID cases grows in the Omaha metro, so did the number of people wanting to get tested for the virus. There's high demand for testing, visible by the long lines of cars outside Oakview Mall today.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department hit a milestone of 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The Christmas weekend came and went, and with it, three more confirmed deaths attributed to COVID, and 840 new positive cases were confirmed

Nomi Health's drive-thru site was packed on Monday with individuals waiting to be tested. The site is open every weekday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On New Year's Eve — Friday — the site will be closing at 3 p.m., and it will be closed all day on New Year's Day.

