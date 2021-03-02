COVID memorial in Benson honors those lost during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A heart-shaped wreath in Benson marks a national day of mourning people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The wreath at the corner of North 60th and Maple is just one of many across the nation.

The Floral Heart Project, which is led by a New York artist, organized the nationwide movement.

Akeyla Holloway came across the memorial when she was in Benson Monday afternoon. She said it's a good reminder that coronavirus is still an issue.

“I have had friends who have lost people by it,” she said. “It’s good to see people are thinking of them as people and not just some kind of abstract number of someone you've never met.”

You can see the floral heart wreath in Benson all week.

