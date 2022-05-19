COVID spread in Omaha metro continues to gain ground

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 353 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday, when 333 new cases were reported. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,120.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 85% occupancy rate with 212 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.

There are 82 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

two are pediatric cases.

Twelve are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Four people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 151,982.

