Omaha metro-area COVID continues to spread, 333 new cases reported Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported that 333 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. The previous report received last Thursday included 346 cases. During this time, the DCHD received one new COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated man in his 70s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,120.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 85% rate with 212 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 76% rate with 73 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

There are 72 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Two are pediatric cases. Thirteen are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Three people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 151,619.

