COVID vaccination eligibility expands in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanding in Douglas County.

Douglas County residents born in 1961 or earlier can now register for a vaccination by clicking here. Those without computer access can call 402-444-3400.

Local health systems will also begin to contact patients aged 16-49 who have underlying conditions to set their vaccination appointments. People in this category should not contact their doctor and wait to be contacted by the health care systems.

The Douglas County Health Department said other vaccination opportunities will be announced “in the coming days,” and urge eligible residents to explore options at local pharmacies to get the earliest appointment possible.

