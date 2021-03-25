COVID vaccination site announced in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The coronavirus testing site at the Fort Orange campus of Metropolitan Community College will become a vaccination site on April 1.

Vaccinations will be provided from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. It's estimated that 400 shots can be provided each day.

The site is located at N. 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Officials said the vaccination site is opening because the state has adequate resources of the vaccine to expand its reach.

Eligible residents can sign-up here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.