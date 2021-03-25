Menu

COVID vaccination site announced in North Omaha

The coronavirus testing site at the Fort Orange campus of Metropolitan Community College will become a vaccination site on April 1.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 23:12:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The coronavirus testing site at the Fort Orange campus of Metropolitan Community College will become a vaccination site on April 1.

Vaccinations will be provided from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. It's estimated that 400 shots can be provided each day.

The site is located at N. 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Officials said the vaccination site is opening because the state has adequate resources of the vaccine to expand its reach.

Eligible residents can sign-up here.

