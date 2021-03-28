COVID vaccine clinic held at La Vista Conference Center

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - A coronavirus vaccination clinic was held at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center on Sunday.

The clinic was for people 50 and older, and the vaccine administered was the one made by Pfizer.

There were no lines and volunteers said they were surprised that the turnout was less than anticipated.

The clinic, which was put on by Community Pharmacy, was free to attend.

Those who received vaccination shots on Sunday will return on April 18 for their second dose.

Sunday's clinic was originally for people 55 and older but the age was lowered to 50 after Community Pharmacy was authorized to use federally-allocated Pfizer vaccinations.

