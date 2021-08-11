Daily COVID cases double the number from one year ago when Omaha's mask mandate was passed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was one year ago today that a mask mandate was passed in Omaha in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, 88 cases were reported in Douglas County.

Today, nearly double were reported with 166 confirmed cases.

With the additional cases, the county’s total is now 74,480 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No additional deaths were reported so the total remains at 741.

Other data from the department:



According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon

Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 273 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 65 beds available.

There were 111 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 32 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

One pediatric patient was confirmed among the hospitalized individuals.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

