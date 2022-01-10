Daily COVID & hospital report: Positive tests down slightly, overall adult ICU occupancy at 92%

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily email that 1,433 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since its report on Saturday when 1,848 new cases were confirmed.

Saturday was the highest number of daily COVID-19 tests reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department confirmed four new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Three men between the ages of 50 and 75 and a woman over 85 have died. None of the deceased individuals were vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 945.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday:

Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 182 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 23 staffed beds available.

Fifty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were 380 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

102 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Eight pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% capacity with 16 beds available.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report

All are adults.



The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 113,828.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.