Douglas County Health Department reports highest single day for positive COVID-19 tests

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday’s COVID-19 daily report shows an uptick in positive cases as Douglas County records the highest single day of positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Douglas County Health Department reported that there were 1,848 positive tests.

Previously the most positive COVID cases in one day were 1,547 cases. That was just a few days ago on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the highest days of positive tests. Most have been in the last week.

1/8/22 - 1,848 new cases

1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases

12/30/21 - 1,188 new cases

1/7/22 - 1,152 new cases

1/4/22 - 1,038 new cases

11/18/2020 - 937 new cases

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

The health department will not be reporting on any new deaths this weekend.

Medical and surgical beds are 90% occupied with 144 staffed beds available according to the latest health report.

Adult ICU beds are 96% full leaving 12 staffed beds available.

344 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 with 98 patients receiving ICU-level care.

Pediatric ICU beds are at an 86% occupancy rate with 19 beds are available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.