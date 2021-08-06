Delta variant brings concern as local school set to start back up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The rise in new COVID-19 cases is raising a major red flag among health experts as we enter the fall.

It's happening just as many students begin returning to school for in-person learning.

Although the hospital is not full, Omaha Children's Hospital is looking at nearby states and concerned about the numbers they see when it comes to children with COVID-19.

Dr. Shannon Godsil said kids are at risk.

Many of them, including all those younger than 12, remain unprotected against COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant as they are not eligible for the vaccine.

Some area school districts are not requiring masks but Godsil said masks are crucial.

"I am absolutely in the court of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC that there is this balance that we want kids back in school. We see all things that happened from remote learning last year and so how do we best do that in order to protect our kids? It's going to be masking," said Godsil.

