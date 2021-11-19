Douglas Co. COVID case numbers & ICU occupancy down slightly, three deaths of unvaccinated patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 272 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Midnight on Thursday. The department says it received three new death certificates. Two women, one in her 40s and one in her 60s, and a man in his 70s have passed. None of them were vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic grows to 852. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 91,168.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Thursday afternoon:



Twenty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Medical and surgical beds were at 93% occupancy with 103 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 31 staffed beds available.

There were 215 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 57 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

The Health Department also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

Other clinics:

In a press release, county health director, Dr. Lindsay Huse also issued a statement about the overuse of antibiotics:

"There has been plenty of talk about vaccines and viruses during the pandemic, but today the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) wants to address another medical concern – the potential overuse of antibiotics. Now through Nov. 24 is U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week. The CDC is promoting Be Antibiotics Aware, an educational effort to raise awareness of safe antibiotic use. Improper use of antibiotics can lead to the development of superbugs and antibiotic resistance.

"'Please get the facts about antibiotics, and remember, they don’t work on COVID-19 or any other virus,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Ask your health care provider about the best treatment for you and your loved ones. If you are prescribed antibiotics, please make sure you take the full prescription.'"

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.