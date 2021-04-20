Watch

Douglas Co. Health Dept. says most clinics now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

Andrew Medichini/AP
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as "La Nuvola", The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:30:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said most clinics being held by it are now taking “anyone who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment.”

The clinics accepting walk-ins are:

  • The Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha Campus
  • The Nebraska Medicine Clinic at 144th and Millard Avenue
  • The CHI Health Clinic at 6404 North 73rd Plaza
  • The DCHD Clinic at 3505 L Street.

Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are not be accepted by pharmacies the department said.

People who would like to set up an appointment can do so by visiting the DCHD website at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.

The DCHD also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.

The department said 100 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the community total to 69,711 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Three additional deaths related to the virus were reported bringing that total to 694. The deaths include three men between 55 to 90 years of age.

Other data from the department:

  • DCHD reports 62,341 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy with 339 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 111 beds available.
    • There were 112 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 31 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
    • There are also six more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
    • Fifteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

