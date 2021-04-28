Douglas Co. reporting deaths of two people who were not "fully vaccinated"

ON WEDNESDAY, the Douglas County Health Department said two more people who were not fully vaccinated have died in relation to COVID-19. — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department said two more people who were not fully vaccinated have died in relation to COVID-19.

The additional deaths include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s. Those deaths bring the community’s total, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, to 698.

The department also reported an additional 104 positive of the virus.

Other data from the department:

During the last 14 days, K-12 schools in the county have reported 99 cases of COVID-19 including 15 staff and 84 students.

There are 195 individuals being quarantined with 337 people who are self-monitoring.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.