Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas Co. reports 108 new COVID-19 cases & two more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:29:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported an additional 108 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.

With the additional cases, the community’s total now stands at 65,754.

The additional deaths include a man and a woman in their 60s and brings the community's total to 682 since the pandemic began.

The DCHD also said 60,203 people have recovered from the virus.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received late Tuesday, medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 373 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 115 beds available.
  • There were 71 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 26 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
  • There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also provided an update:

Cases, deaths and recoveries
  • Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 45
  • Total number of cases: 29,292
  • Deaths reported today: 0
  • Total number of deaths: 224
  • Recoveries: 16,409

Weekly positivity rate:
  • March 14 through 20: 4.4 percent
  • March 21 through 24: 5.4 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients
  • 21 with 13 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and eight from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations administered:
  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 99,098
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 51,107

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland