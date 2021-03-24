Douglas Co. reports 108 new COVID-19 cases & two more deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported an additional 108 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.

With the additional cases, the community’s total now stands at 65,754.

The additional deaths include a man and a woman in their 60s and brings the community's total to 682 since the pandemic began.

The DCHD also said 60,203 people have recovered from the virus.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Tuesday, medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 373 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 115 beds available.

There were 71 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 26 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also provided an update:

Cases, deaths and recoveries

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 45 Total number of cases: 29,292 Deaths reported today: 0 Total number of deaths: 224 Recoveries: 16,409

Weekly positivity rate:

March 14 through 20: 4.4 percent March 21 through 24: 5.4 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients

21 with 13 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and eight from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 99,098

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 51,107

