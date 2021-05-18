Douglas Co. reports 47 more COVID cases, no new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 47 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus. It also announced its Novel Coronavirus Information Line will be reducing hours of operation on Saturdays.

With the new cases, the community’s total has now reached 71,581 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Deaths remain at 710.

The department’s Novel Coronavirus Information Line, which has been in operation since February of 2020, will now be operating 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays instead of 8:30 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

The line, which can be reached at (402) 444-3400, can still be reached Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If needed, the DCHD said hours of operation can be expanded once again.

As of Monday afternoon, the line has taken nearly 57,000 calls which includes more than 2,400 in Spanish.

On Monday, the DCHD said vaccine clinics would operate at its offices, located at 1111 South 41st Street, on Fridays until further notice. The clinics are for walk-in appointments and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other data from the department:

We can confirm 65,200 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 71% occupancy with 428 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 115 beds available. There were 57 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 22 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also seven more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators. There are 54.6% of individuals 16-plus who are fully vaccinated and 61.5% who have received at least one dose.



