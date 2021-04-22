Douglas Co. says COVID-19 vaccine doses are plentiful; school clinics begin next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said doses of COVID-19 vaccines are “plentiful” and walk-ins are welcome at many area clinics to help the community get back to normal. Part of that effort is vaccination clinics being held at area schools starting next week.

“We hope these will become family events,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “If we are going to get back to normal, we really need to fill these clinics and be sure everyone returns for a second dose.”

All the clinics will offer Pfizer vaccines and a second dose at the recommended three-week mark.

Students who are 18 years or younger will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them who have signed a consent form. The department said students and their families are welcome to any of the clinics.

If want more information about the clinics or would like to sign up at another area clinic, go to https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/109-covid-19/808-covid-19-community-vaccination-clinics or call the the DCHD at (402) 444-3400.

The DCHD provided the following release which lists the upcoming school clinics:

The department also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.

An additional 133 positive tests were reported for a total of 69,951 to date.

No deaths related to the virus were reported so that total remains at 696.

Other data from the department:

DCHD reports 62,564 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 263 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 76% rate with 81 beds available. There were 118 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 34 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also four more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Fifteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



