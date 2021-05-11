Douglas County announces 94 COVID cases, upcoming clinics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department announced 94 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, upping the county’s total since the pandemic began to 71,345.

No new coronavirus deaths were announced on Tuesday, leaving that tally at 706. The county said 64,223 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy with 358 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 107 beds available.

There were 75 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID19, with 25 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also seven more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The county also announced several Pfizer vaccine clinics:

Saturday, May 15th: Morning Star Baptist from 11-4pm. 2019 Burdette Street.

Tuesday, May 18th: Trinity Lutheran Church from 4-7pm. 6340 N. 30th Street.

Wednesday, May 19th: Salem Baptist Church from 4-7pm (drive-thru). 3131 Lake Street.

Thursday, May 20th: Pleasant Green Baptist Church from 4-7pm. 5555 Larimore Avenue.

Saturday, May 22nd: New Life Presbyterian Church from 11-3pm. 4060 Pratt Street.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be made at www.douglascountyhealth.com

