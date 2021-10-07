Douglas County confirms 131 more cases of COVID, three more deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, 131 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county as well as three more related deaths.

The department said department all three of the people who died were men ages 75 to 95 and only one was vaccinated. The total number of deaths in the county is now 801 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

With the additional cases, the total in the county is now up to 84,331.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 114 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 36 staffed beds available. There were 206 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 61 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both are adults. Thirty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week:

