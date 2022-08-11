Douglas County COVID-19 vaccine dashboard unveiled

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Douglas County Health Department announced the launch of a new dashboard to provide details on COVID vaccinations in the county.

Read the county's news release below:

The Douglas County Health Department’s (DCHD) remodeled COVID-19 dashboard provides additional details on the vaccination effort in Douglas County. The new page is found by going to

douglascountyhealth.com and clicking on the COVID-19 Dashboard. From there, simply select vaccinations from the menu at the top of the page.

The available data includes total doses given, vaccinations by age groups, ethnic breakdowns, and zip code information.

“This provides a look at successes and disappointments,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “The information also can be a guide for future vaccination efforts.”

The next DCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled are listed below:

• Friday: Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines – all ages.

• Saturday: OPS Back-to-School Bash, Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 5-plus, Pfizer/Moderna.

• Saturday: Back to School Community Fair, Omaha Church of Christ, 1920 Robertson Dr. Noon-3 p.m. Ages 5-plus, Pfizer/Moderna.

The Health Department requires an appointment for all children 6 months to 5 years of age. Please go to “COVID-19 Vaccination Sites” at www.douglascountyhealth.com and make your plans.

