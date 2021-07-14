Douglas County COVID cases trending up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), daily reported COVID cases are going back up.

On Monday, the department reported 41 cases since its last report on Friday. On Tuesday 35 more cases were reported. Today — a total of 51 additional cases were reported.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 72,575 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

In addition, the DCHD reported the deaths of two more unvaccinated people. The deaths were of a man and woman between the ages of 50 and 65. The total number of people who have died in relation to the virus is now at 736.

If you haven't been vaccinated, several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held this week:

Thursday – Ambassador Worship Center, 5417 North 103rd Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday – South Omaha Boys/Girls Club, 5051 South 22nd Street, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday – Millard Central Boys/Girls Club, 12801 L Street, 3-5:30 p.m.

The department said getting as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 remains a priority and also wants people to get children caught back up on routine appointments and vaccinations.

It said, “DCHD will hold childhood vaccine clinics in our offices tomorrow (Thursday, July 15) and every Tuesday until further notice starting at 9 a.m. with the last appointment set for 5 p.m. Eligible patients are children from birth through 18 years of age who are uninsured, whose insurance does not cover immunizations, are Medicaid eligible, and/or Native American/Alaskan Native.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment or if you have other questions, please call DCHD at (402) 444-6163.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon Medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 328 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available. There were 26 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with eleven of them receiving adult ICU level care. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results). Seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.