Douglas County COVID numbers worsening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County's new Health Director, Dr. Lindsay Huse, says there's been a 170% increase in coronavirus cases per 100,000 people from a month ago.

She says the positivity rate has also more than doubled, from 6% a month ago to almost 15% now.

With the Delta variant dominating the spread, Dr. Huse plans to continue bringing the vaccine out to the community.

"We're doing everything possible to be out in the community, and be out where are, to get this vaccine to them," Huse said. "We've been to schools, we've been to faith-based organizations and churches. We're currently doing pop-up clinics. To date we've currently done 90 clinics."

A pop-up clinic is underway right now at the Simple Foundation on the corner of 30th and W streets. It goes until 7 p.m.

Huse took over as Douglas County Health Director following the retirement of Dr. Adi Pour.

