Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County expands COVID vaccine eligibility

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Pool/AP
The Douglas County Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility to include county residents who are at least 50 years old or who were born in 1971.
Vaccine
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 17:55:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department is expanding the number of people who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The health department announced on Sunday that those eligible now include county residents who are at least 50 years old or who were born in 1971.

Beginning Monday morning, newly eligible people can register for a vaccine by going here and clicking on "COVID-19 vaccination appointment sign-up."

Anyone who needs help can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland