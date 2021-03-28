Douglas County expands COVID vaccine eligibility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department is expanding the number of people who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The health department announced on Sunday that those eligible now include county residents who are at least 50 years old or who were born in 1971.

Beginning Monday morning, newly eligible people can register for a vaccine by going here and clicking on "COVID-19 vaccination appointment sign-up."

Anyone who needs help can call the health department's information line at 402-444-3400.

