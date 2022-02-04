Douglas County Health Department: 'A mix of good and bad' in COVID-19 daily report

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department received 329 new positive COVID-19 test reports since midnight the previous day. The Health Department confirmed 12 new COVID-19-related death certificates were received during the past day. Six men and six women have died. All of them were between the ages of 45 and 90, and half of them were unvaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,021.

In an email, Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the health department called Friday's report a "mix of good and bad" because the number of positive COVID-19 tests is trending down, but there was a relatively large number of death certificates reported.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late Thursday:



DCHD reports 379 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 366 adults and 13 pediatric cases.

Seventy-six of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 153 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 41 staffed beds available for all patients.

Thirty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% capacity with 23 beds available for all patients.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with six potential adult cases and one potential pediatric case.



The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 139,284.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.