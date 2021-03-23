Douglas County Health Department announces 91 COVID cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department announced 91 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, upping the total in the county since the pandemic began to 65,646.

The county didn’t report any coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, leaving that tally at 680. According to the county, 60,074 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday, medical and surgical beds were at 68% occupancy with 480 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 62% rate with 128 beds available.

There were 80 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 31 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also five more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.