Douglas County Health Department announces big COVID cases spike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On this day in 2020, the Douglas County Health Department reported 85 cases of COVID-19. On Friday, the department’s report blew that number out of the water with 145 newly-confirmed cases since midnight on Thursday.

With the new cases, the community’s total is now at 73,507 cases and deaths remain at 737.

According to the department, the last report to top today’s was on April 14 with 168 new cases.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 283 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 70% rate with 99 beds available. There were 66 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 35 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The department continues to urge people to get vaccinated to help reduce the spread — especially now that more infectious and transmissible delta variant is in the area. Masks are also encouraged when in public.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Saturday: July 31, Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th Street, 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.; Kingdom Builders Christian Center, 4039 Charles St., 9-11 a.m.; Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, 2400 N. 34th Avenue, noon-3 p.m.; Maha Festival, Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 67tha and Center Streets, 2-6 p.m.

Monday: August 2, Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Burke High School, 12200 Burke Street, noon- 8 p.m.

