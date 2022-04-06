Douglas County Health Department celebrates National Public Health Week with optimism and precaution

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department is celebrating National Public Health Week by preparing for possibilities related to the pandemic.

According to the health department, the BA.2 subvariant of omicron is becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant/strain in the United States. However, it has yet to approach the level of previous variants.

Here are some of the steps that the DCHD is taking to stay prepared:

Ensuring wastewater surveillance is in place to monitor increases.

Distributing test kits to the public through community partners.

Promoting the reporting of home test results to the department.

Encouraging the public to get booster shots and first doses if they haven’t.

Continuing and building on community outreach efforts.

Make plans to vaccinate children under five when that is approved.

Developing new channels to communicate with the public.

Continuing the services provided by the information line.

Putting plans for future clinics in motion.

Devising and adapting new surveillance methods.

DCHD would also remind the public that recent CDC requirements regarding masking related to the COVID-19 virus have resulted in the need for many to no longer wear masks indoors.

