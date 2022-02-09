Douglas County Health Department extends mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha mask mandate has been extended by at least one more week.

According to a press release, Douglas County has not met the necessary metrics. The seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 population has not dropped below 200. As of Wednesday, we are at 344,6 cases per 100,000 people with 299 new cases.

Also, hospital capacity must be at or below 85% for seven consecutive days. This number has been reached only for the past four days.

If these metrics are met before the seven days have passed, the mandate will be lifted at that time.

Upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by the Douglas County Health Department:

Thursday

Central High School, 124 N. 20th St., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, 8204 Crown Point Ave., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All Vaccines

Saturday

Urban League of Nebraska, 3040 Lake St., Noon-3 p.m. All vaccines.

