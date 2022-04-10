Douglas County Health Department hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics through April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics with the goal of getting more people vaccinated.
Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.
April 12
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 12 - 4 pm
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines
Benson High Magnet School
- 5 - 7 pm
- 5120 Maple Street
- Pfizer, ages 5+
April 15
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 9 am - 3 pm
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines
April 19
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 12 - 4 pm
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines
April 22
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 9 am - 3 pm
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines
April 23
Youth Health Festival
- To Be Announced
- Bob Campos Soccer Fields, 5035 S. 33rd
- Moderna/Pfizer
Girls, Inc. Minority Health Fair
- 11 am - 3 pm
- 2811 N. 45th Street
- All vaccines
To make an appointment, visit the DCHD website.
