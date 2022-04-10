Douglas County Health Department hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics through April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics with the goal of getting more people vaccinated.

Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.

April 12

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic



12 - 4 pm

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines

Benson High Magnet School



5 - 7 pm

5120 Maple Street

Pfizer, ages 5+

April 15

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic



9 am - 3 pm

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines

April 19

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic



12 - 4 pm

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines

April 22

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic



9 am - 3 pm

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines

April 23

Youth Health Festival



To Be Announced

Bob Campos Soccer Fields, 5035 S. 33rd

Moderna/Pfizer

Girls, Inc. Minority Health Fair



11 am - 3 pm

2811 N. 45th Street

All vaccines

To make an appointment, visit the DCHD website.

