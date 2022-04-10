Watch

Douglas County Health Department hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics through April

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 16:52:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics with the goal of getting more people vaccinated.

Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.

April 12

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 12 - 4 pm 
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines

Benson High Magnet School

  • 5 - 7 pm
  • 5120 Maple Street 
  • Pfizer, ages 5+

April 15 

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 9 am - 3 pm
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines

April 19 

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 12 - 4 pm
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines

April 22 

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 9 am - 3 pm
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines

April 23

Youth Health Festival

  • To Be Announced
  • Bob Campos Soccer Fields, 5035 S. 33rd 
  • Moderna/Pfizer

Girls, Inc. Minority Health Fair

  • 11 am - 3 pm
  • 2811 N. 45th Street 
  • All vaccines

To make an appointment, visit the DCHD website.

