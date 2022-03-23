Douglas County Health Department hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics through March

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing their mission to vaccinate more people by hosting a series of vaccine clinics.
Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.
March 23
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 pm
- 5544 Ames Avenue
- Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna
Burke High School
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 12200 Burke Street
- Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)
March 24
Gateway Elementary School
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 5610 S. 42nd Street
- Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)
March 25
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines available
March 26
Black Family Health and Wellness Association Health Fair, Omaha North High Magnet School
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- 4410 N. 36th Street
- All vaccines available
Nelson Mandela Elementary School
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 6316 N. 30th Street
Pfizer (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available
March 29
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 12 - 4 pm
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines available
Standing Bear Elementary School
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 15860 Taylor Street
- Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)
March 30
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 5544 Ames Avenue
Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available
Heart Ministry Center
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 2222 Binney Street
- Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)
April 1
Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 1111 S. 41st Street
- All vaccines available
April 2
East African Development Association of Nebraska
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4735 NW Radial Highway
- All vaccines available
To make an appointment, visit Douglas County Health Department's website.
