Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County Health Department hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics through March

Vaccine
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:59:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing their mission to vaccinate more people by hosting a series of vaccine clinics.

Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.

March 23

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

  • 10 a.m. - 2 pm
  • 5544 Ames Avenue
  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna 

Burke High School

  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • 12200 Burke Street 
  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 24

Gateway Elementary School

  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • 5610 S. 42nd Street 
  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 25 

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines available 

March 26

Black Family Health and Wellness Association Health Fair, Omaha North High Magnet School

  • 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • 4410 N. 36th Street
  • All vaccines available

Nelson Mandela Elementary School

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 6316 N. 30th Street

  • Pfizer (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available

March 29

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 12 - 4 pm 
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines available

Standing Bear Elementary School

  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • 15860 Taylor Street 
  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 30

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 5544 Ames Avenue

  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available

Heart Ministry Center

  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
  • 2222 Binney Street 
  • Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

April 1 

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
  • 1111 S. 41st Street 
  • All vaccines available

April 2

East African Development Association of Nebraska

  • 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • 4735 NW Radial Highway 
  • All vaccines available

To make an appointment, visit Douglas County Health Department's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker