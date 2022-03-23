Douglas County Health Department hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics through March

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County health officials are continuing their mission to vaccinate more people by hosting a series of vaccine clinics.

Here's a list of upcoming clinics and which vaccines they will have.

March 23

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

10 a.m. - 2 pm

5544 Ames Avenue

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna

Burke High School

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

12200 Burke Street

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 24

Gateway Elementary School

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

5610 S. 42nd Street

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 25

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines available

March 26

Black Family Health and Wellness Association Health Fair, Omaha North High Magnet School

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4410 N. 36th Street

All vaccines available

Nelson Mandela Elementary School

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

6316 N. 30th Street

Pfizer (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available

March 29

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

12 - 4 pm

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines available

Standing Bear Elementary School

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

15860 Taylor Street

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

March 30

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

5544 Ames Avenue

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+) & Moderna vaccines available

Heart Ministry Center



10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2222 Binney Street

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5+)

April 1

Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Clinic

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1111 S. 41st Street

All vaccines available

April 2

East African Development Association of Nebraska

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

4735 NW Radial Highway

All vaccines available

To make an appointment, visit Douglas County Health Department's website.

