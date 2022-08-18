Douglas County Health Department records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, but reported cases dip slightly

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 353 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday when 467 new cases were reported. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 165,896.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Five new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Monday’s report. A woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, and two women over 80 have died. A vaccinated man over 85 also has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,154.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:



There were 152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including 13 pediatric cases.

Sixteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care. There were three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results. Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 91% occupancy rate with 124 staffed beds available for everyone.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 22 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% of capacity with 17 beds available.



