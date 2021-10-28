Douglas County Health Department reports an uptick in daily cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Department (DCHD), 215 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.
Yesterday, the county reported 183 cases.
With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 87,143.
No COVID-related deaths were reported, so that total remains at 827.
Other data from the department:
According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:
- Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 108 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available.
- There were 177 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 64 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
- There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult.
- Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
- While DCHD continues to provide many clinics, the Department wants to remind people of the convenience offered by the staff which will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home. Simply call the DCHD Information Line at (402) 444-3400 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set an appointment to have the shot delivered to your home. All three vaccines can be provided, and this can be done for any shot in the series.
- On Friday, DCHD will provide a vaccine clinic in our offices at 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Two clinics are planned for Saturday: • CHI Health Center Arena Drive-thru, 455 N. 10th St., Lot D off Abbott Drive. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. • Trunk or Treat - Village at 24th & Lake Strategic Partners, 24th & Lake Streets, 2-4 p.m. This clinic will offer only the Pfizer vaccine.
The department also provided the following image to help you determine whether you are eligible for a booster:
