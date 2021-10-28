Douglas County Health Department reports an uptick in daily cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Department (DCHD), 215 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

Yesterday, the county reported 183 cases.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 87,143.

No COVID-related deaths were reported, so that total remains at 827.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 108 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available. There were 177 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 64 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult. Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators. While DCHD continues to provide many clinics, the Department wants to remind people of the convenience offered by the staff which will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home. Simply call the DCHD Information Line at (402) 444-3400 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set an appointment to have the shot delivered to your home. All three vaccines can be provided, and this can be done for any shot in the series.

On Friday, DCHD will provide a vaccine clinic in our offices at 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Two clinics are planned for Saturday: • CHI Health Center Arena Drive-thru, 455 N. 10th St., Lot D off Abbott Drive. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. • Trunk or Treat - Village at 24th & Lake Strategic Partners, 24th & Lake Streets, 2-4 p.m. This clinic will offer only the Pfizer vaccine.



The department also provided the following image to help you determine whether you are eligible for a booster:

