Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 cases have decreased

COVID-19 rapid test
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Nurse Ray Akindele processes COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at a testing site in Long Beach , Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
COVID-19 rapid test
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:25:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Tuesday. There are a total of 178,448 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths involving a man and a woman over the age of 75 have died. All of them were vaccinated but their current vaccination status is unknown. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,254.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 150 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.
    • Fifteen patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • One suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator.
    • There were six COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all of them were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 86% rate with 239 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 94% rate with 15 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 77% of capacity with nine beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker