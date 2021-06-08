Watch

Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-related deaths of two unvaccinated individuals

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:38:23-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported the deaths of two unvaccinated men. One of the men was in his 70s and one was in his 20s.

With the additional deaths, the county’s total is now at 728.

Fifteen more cases of the virus were also reported for a total of 71,942 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The number of residents who have recovered from the virus is now up to 67,638

