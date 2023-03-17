Watch Now

Douglas County Health Department reports decrease in COVID-19 cases

Matt Slocum/AP
Registered nurse Tria Jones, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 7:26 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 20:26:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 202 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the department since the last report on Monday. There are a total of 181, 992 COVID-19 cases reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has not received confirmation of any additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday.  The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,307.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and two of them were pediatric patients.
    • Thirteen patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Two people hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were seven suspected COVID-19 patients, waiting for test results.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 309 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with six beds available.

