Douglas County Health Department reports dip in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up slightly

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 271 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Tuesday’s report when there were 504 new cases. Last Thursday the health department reported 419 new cases in the county. There have now been 168,356 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD says it received three new COVID-19-related deaths since Tuesday. An unvaccinated man in his 50s and an unvaccinated man in his 80s died. A vaccinated woman in her 70s also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,174.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

There were 135 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including one pediatric case.

Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care. There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 224 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 15 beds available.



