OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 592 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when the new case count stood at 776. Hospitalizations, however, have risen slightly. On Monday, there were 145 individuals with COVID-19 in area hospitals and today there are 154.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The Health Department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday’s report. Two women over the age of 80 died and both were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,142.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



There were 154 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Seventeen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Eight people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 190 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest, including one potential pediatric case.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 162,813.

