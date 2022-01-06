Douglas County Health Department reports highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced 1,547 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday in a preliminary report — the highest number of positive tests received since the pandemic began.

According to Phil Rooney, a spokesperson for the health department, this amount tops the previous record on Dec. 30, 2021 of 1,188 cases.

A total of 109,450 positive cases have been reported in Douglas County since March of 2020.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported involving a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, along with a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. None of these individuals were vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 936.

Updates on hospital numbers are expected later Thursday.

