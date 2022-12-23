Douglas County Health Department reports hundreds of new COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed that 818 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Monday. That includes backdated cases that were just reported from one facility this week. There are a total of 177,622 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of five additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. One man and three women over the age of 80 have died. All of them had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known. Douglas County has recorded another pediatric death related to COVID-19. This young person had multiple underlying conditions.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,243.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Thursday:

There were 155 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including six pediatric cases.

Nine patients were receiving ICU-level care. Three suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. There were two COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and both were adults.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 302 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 52 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with seven beds available.



