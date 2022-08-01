Douglas County Health reports increase in new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, more pediatric hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 649 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the new case count stood at 592.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The Health Department received one new COVID-19-related death certificate since Thursday’s report. One unvaccinated woman over 80 has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,143.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including seven pediatric cases.

Seventeen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Six people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% occupancy rate with 245 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 88% rate with 36 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 92% of capacity with 10 beds available.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 163,457.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.