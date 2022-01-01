Douglas County Health Department reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced Saturday that 2,162 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since their last report on Thursday; an average of more than 1,000 cases per day over the last two days.

Since March of 2020, the total number of positive cases reported in Douglas County is 105,283.

The health department says they won't be reporting on any new deaths before Monday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 915.

“It is best to wear a mask in public, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Please make the choice to get vaccinated as soon as you can and keep up with booster shots.”

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Friday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 215 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 93% rate with 20 staffed beds available.

There are 304 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

90 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Eight pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 96% capacity with 11 beds available.

There are twelve additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All are adults.

Forty-six individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The health department will continue COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at their offices located at 1111 S. 41st St. That clinic will offer all vaccine options.

Other clinics are planned for Wednesday at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave.,

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m., all with Pfizer vaccines.

