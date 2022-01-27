Douglas County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department announced in its daily COVID-19 report that 1,197 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. On Wednesday, the daily case was 779.

Three additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported involving an unvaccinated man in his 40s and a vaccinated man and woman between 85 and 95. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 988.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Wednesday afternoon:

The Douglas County Health Department reports that 422 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19,

91 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds are at 88% occupancy with 173 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate with 41 staffed beds available for all patients.

Twenty-one pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 27 beds available.

There are 21 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes 14 potential adult cases and seven potential pediatric cases.

Forty-six individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported since March of 2020 is 135,571.



