Douglas County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:01:11-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department announced in its daily COVID-19 report that 1,197 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. On Wednesday, the daily case was 779.

Three additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported involving an unvaccinated man in his 40s and a vaccinated man and woman between 85 and 95. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 988.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Wednesday afternoon:

  • The Douglas County Health Department reports that 422 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19,
    • 91 are receiving adult ICU-level care.
  • Medical and surgical beds are at 88% occupancy with 173 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate with 41 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Twenty-one pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 27 beds available.
  • There are 21 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),
    • This includes 14 potential adult cases and seven potential pediatric cases.
  • Forty-six individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported since March of 2020 is 135,571.


