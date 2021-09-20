Douglas County Health Department reports three more COVID-related deaths, 358 more cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department, three more people have died due to COVID-19-related reasons since Friday. Two of them were vaccinated and one was not.

The deaths include two men and a woman in their 60s. The total number of COVID-related deaths in the county, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, is now at 773.

The department also reported an additional 358 cases since Friday for a total of 81,693.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 83% occupancy with 236 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 51 beds available. There were 185 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 55 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults. Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

