Douglas County Health Department reports three more COVID-related deaths, 358 more cases

Public health officials in Iowa’s largest county are sounding alarms that too few people are wearing masks and getting vaccinated as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb in the state to levels not seen since January.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 20, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department, three more people have died due to COVID-19-related reasons since Friday. Two of them were vaccinated and one was not.

The deaths include two men and a woman in their 60s. The total number of COVID-related deaths in the county, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, is now at 773.

The department also reported an additional 358 cases since Friday for a total of 81,693.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 83% occupancy with 236 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 51 beds available.
    • There were 185 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 55 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults.
    • Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Clinics happening this week:

