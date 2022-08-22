Douglas County Health Department says 8 new COVID-related death certificates received since Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 416 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday when 353 new cases were reported. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 166,312.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Eight new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Thursday’s report. Six people 80 and older have died. Four of them were vaccinated and two were not. Four of these individuals were men. Two unvaccinated men between the ages of 55 and 65 also have died. According to Douglas County Health Department spokesperson Phil Rooney, some of these deaths occurred several months ago but were only now confirmed to be linked to coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,162.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:



There were 143 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including 9 pediatric cases.

Eighteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care. There was one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest, waiting for test results. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 81% occupancy rate with 253 staffed beds available for everyone.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 14 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.