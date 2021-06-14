Douglas County Health Dept. asks public to be kind to those who still choose to wear masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is urging the public to be kind to those who still choose to wear masks.

The health department added that there are many reasons for people to keep wearing a mask even as the vaccine gets distributed, such as having a compromised immune system.

This week, DCHD is offering a series of library clinics:

Milton Abrahams Library, 5111 N. 90th St. - June 15, 9-11 a.m.

South Omaha Library, 2808 Q St. – June 15, 2-4 p.m.

W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S. 15th St.- June 16, 9-11am

Benson Library, 6015 Binney St. - June 17, 3-5 p.m.

Washington Library, 2868 Ames Ave. - June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St. – June 23, 1-3 p.m.

Swanson Library, 9101 W. Dodge Rd. - June 24, 5-7 p.m.

Those 18 and younger need a parent or adult guardian with them to get the vaccine.

On Monday, the health department confirmed 25 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 72,017 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths related to the pandemic remains at 729 in Douglas County.

See more COVID-19 data from DCHD below:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy with 348 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 109 beds available.

There were 22 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with eight of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were two additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.