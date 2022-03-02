Douglas County Health Dept. Director said latest COVID data is 'great news' but advises vigilance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The COVID-19 numbers in Douglas County continue to head in the right direction.

County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse gave a COVID-19 update to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. She said the county's test positivity rate of around 6.5% is the lowest since July 2021.

"We are at the lowest level for test positivity, that we have been at since just after I started back in July. We are at 6.5 right now, so that is also great news. Typically, what we like to see is below five.”

Despite positive trends with coronavirus cases, the risk of transmission in Douglas County remains "substantial," however, that's a drop from a "high" transmission rate on the county’s risk dial.

Huse still recommends people mask up in public spaces.

"On our main page, we've got this transmission risk metrics across the top. So CDC recommendations are that if you can really drop your mask recommendations other than maybe for the highest risk folks once you hit that moderate level. We're almost there.”

There are more signs that the community can start to transition to some normalcy. Huse still reminds people to remain vigilant.

The DCHD says boosters and vaccines remain the best form of protection, against the virus. Just over 47% of the county's population has received a third vaccine dose. That number includes those who are 12 years and older.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.