Douglas County Health Dept. reports 190 positive COVID-19 cases, 6 pediatric patients hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that it confirmed 190 new positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday's report. There were no new death certificates received.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 84,512. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 801.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Thursday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 156 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 38 staffed beds available.

Thirty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were 198 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 62 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all were adults.

Vaccine clinics will be held:



Saturday at the Old Market Farmers Market,1011 Jackson St, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday at the DCHD offices at 1111 S. 41st St. from Noon to 4 p.m.

Tuesday at Andersen Middle School at 15404 Adams St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday at Millard North Middle School at 2828 S. 139th St. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

