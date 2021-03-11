Douglas County Health Dept. reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday; provides guidance for vaccine clinics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —

As more people attend vaccine clinics, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is asking those who attend to keep a couple key points in mind.

If you are isolating or quarantining, please do not go to a clinic for your vaccine.

If that is your situation, please reschedule your appointment.

Also, when you come to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. That will help protect you until the vaccine can work.

For those who are planning to attend a clinic early next week, we ask that you please remain in your car until your appointment time. The clinic will not run out of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the weather could put you at risk for injury or illness.

On Thursday, March 11, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 61 new cases of COVID-19 have been received by midnight the previous day. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic last March is 64,765.

During the past 14 days, local K-12 schools have reported 129 cases of COVID-19. That includes 37 staff and 92 students. There are 137 individuals in quarantine and 452 people are self-monitoring.

The Health Department has not received any new death certificate related to the pandemic during the past day. The number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 673 and 58,339 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received on Wednesday, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 322 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 116 beds available. There were 77 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 32 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also six more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.