Douglas County Health Dept. reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 269 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Since March of 2020, the total number of positive cases is 86,610.

No new deaths were reported by the health department. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County remains at 825.

See more data from DCHD below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 203 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 89% rate with 32 staffed beds available.

There were 176 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 62 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was a potential pediatric case.

Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

